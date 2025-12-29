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Standing Out
The new narrative alpha
Jan 5
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
138
18
27
December 2025
When someone says they hate your product with a burning passion
How to reset the thermostat, and CodeRabbit as a case study
Dec 29, 2025
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
85
15
5
November 2025
Kevin Spacey vs The Telegraph
How to fight a bad headline
Nov 24, 2025
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
48
3
3
September 2025
The DOD Rebrand
Palmer Luckey and the Department of War
Sep 5, 2025
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
52
5
5
July 2025
How to Win the AI Talent War
A billion dollars isn’t cool. You know what’s cool?
Jul 30, 2025
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
68
3
8
March 2025
Should you hire a PR agency?
When to do it, which to choose, and how much to pay
Mar 14, 2025
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
87
16
8
10:12
March 2024
GO DIRECT: THE MANIFESTO
“If you want something good, get it from yourself.” — Epictetus
Mar 19, 2024
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
139
14
11
February 2024
The comms of falling in love
13 communication tactics for finding and keeping love, based on psychology research
Feb 14, 2024
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
58
5
7
August 2023
The 5 ingredients of a great fundraising announcement
Using Ramp as a case study
Aug 23, 2023
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
49
3
2
How to go viral: Barbie’s billion dollar meme machine
Imagination, hype is your creation
Aug 9, 2023
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
38
5
2
June 2023
Did bad PR sink CNN's CEO?
Comms lessons from "The Meltdown at CNN"
Jun 9, 2023
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
39
7
2
April 2023
"Please just take the checkmark away!" How Twitter devalued a status symbol
Lessons from the case of Twitter Blue
Apr 6, 2023
•
Lulu Cheng Meservey
44
10
2
© 2026 Lulu Meservey
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