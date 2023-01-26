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Reid DeRamus's avatar
Reid DeRamus
Jan 27, 2023

True masterclass — awesome stuff, Lulu! 👏

Re: frequency, I couldn't agree with this more: "don’t burn out!". Starting a newsletter is a bit like trying to form a new habit, similar to learning a new language, setting a reading goal, or trying to start a meditation practice. Early on, people will have a burst of stuff they want to write about, but then lose steam. It's a marathon — try to be patient and think about how to develop a durable writing/publishing habit.

"You have to get over yourself to promote yourself." → I'm finally feeling the depth of this pain & trying to get better at it.

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1 reply by Lulu Cheng Meservey
Joseph Massey's avatar
Joseph Massey
Jan 26, 2023

Thank you, Lulu! This is excellent advice. I will be putting some of it into practice.

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